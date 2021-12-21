Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will deposit Rs 1,000 crore in the accounts of 1.60 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) and Rs 20.20 crore to 1.01 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. He will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units during his visit to Prayagraj on Tuesday.

According to a government spokesperson, 80,000 SHGs will receive Community Investment Fund at the rate of Rs 1.10 lakh and 60,000 SHGs will get Rs 15,000 as a revolving fund. The cash will be transferred to the account of a girl child in a phased manner and all of them are entitled to get Rs 15,000.

The spokesperson said, "So far 9.92 lakh girls have benefited from this and 1.01 lakh more beneficiaries will be added after the fund transfer on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will also give a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 to 20,000 to banking correspondent Sakhi under the UP Bank Sakhi Yojana. The state government aims to appoint a banking correspondent Sakhi in all 58,189 gram panchayats. So far 56,875 women have been selected, out of which 38,341 have been trained and certified."

Apart from this programme, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of the 202 nutrition manufacturing units worth RS 1 crore. The units are being funded by SHGs and will employ 4,000 members and benefit 60,600 SHGs by paying them against their equity.

