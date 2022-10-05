Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crores in Himachal Pradesh. CM Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and BJP president JP Nadda were also present during the inauguration. PM Modi later inspected the AIIMS after inaugurating the state-of-the-art hospital.