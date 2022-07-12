'Salute people of Bihar': PM addresses closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly
Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
"It is the nature of Bihar that whoever loves Bihar, Bihar returns that love to him many times. Today, I have also had the privilege of being the first Prime Minister of the country to come to the Bihar Assembly complex. I salute the people of Bihar from the bottom of my heart for this affection," PM Modi said.
