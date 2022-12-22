New Delhi: Amid rising COVID cases in many countries including China raised a hue and cry in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level virtual meeting to review the Covid situation and its related aspects in the county. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the meeting.

Prime Minister reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports. During the meeting, Modi assessed the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the vaccination campaign in the country. The meeting also emphasized on the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications for the country.

A comprehensive presentation was made regarding the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in countries by Secretary, Health and Member, NITI Aayog. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 percent in the week ending December 22. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last 6 weeks.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised States to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, including Oxygen Cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, and human resources.

Modi directed officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for Genome Sequencing on a daily basis. This will support the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. The Prime Minister also urged that precautionary dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

Prime Minister Modi was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines, and hospital beds. He advised to regularly monitor, the availability and prices of essential medicines. Highlighting the globally appreciated work of the frontline healthcare workers, the Prime Minister exhorted them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner.

On Wednesday, Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated. Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries. There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.