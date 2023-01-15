Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for a progressive and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir and it is incumbent upon all to come forward and strengthen his hands. He said the BJP was the harbinger of change in the Union Territory.

Rana, a former legislator, said Jammu and Kashmir is treading on the path of equitable development, peace and prosperity, irrespective of caste, creed, region and religion in the true spirit of Modi's cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

Modi has a vision for progressive and prosperous Naya' Jammu and Kashmir, where a new growth story is being penned down under his leadership. It is incumbent upon all to come forward and strengthen his hands, he said addressing a day-long meeting of office bearers and prominent party workers of the Samba constituency.

Rana said J-K is poised for the peoples' government and the beginning of an era of opportunities for all. This will also herald the closure of entitlement to govern by a chosen few since decades. The people will be masters of their own destiny in a real sense of term, not just an exploitative slogan of depriving them of their basic rights, he said.

Rana said being a beautiful vase of different flowers and having a glorious ethos of bonding between various communities, J-K has a right to grow and shine as the jewel in the crown of India. He dwelt in detail on the measures taken over the years for establishing peace, restoring normalcy and putting Jammu and Kashmir on the path of holistic development, saying abrogation of Article 370 has removed all the impediments in achieving this cherished objective.

Rana gave a clarion call to all the functionaries and workers to intensify their outreach up to the last person for making the BJP a strong and vibrant force to take Jammu and Kashmir to the heights of progress and development. A strong government in this sensitive part of the country is imperative for taking on the monster of terror with iron fists, he added. (PTI)