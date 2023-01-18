New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replaced the "politics of the privileged" with "prominence to people", senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday, a day after Modi asked the party members to reach out to every section of the society, including minorities.

The prime minister has defeated the "deceit of appeasement politics" with the determination towards development with dignity, Naqvi said. Modi has replaced the "politics of the privileged" with "prominence to people", the former Union minister told reporters here. He said Modi's policies have ensured that every section of the society has become an equal partner in India's development story.

Asked whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reaching out to Pasmanda Muslims, Naqvi said there is no discrimination against any community in the government's welfare programmes. Taking a dig at the Opposition, the former minority affairs minister said the Opposition has already prepared a "waiting list of two dozen prime ministerial candidates". This is called "vanity without vacancy", he added. (PTI)