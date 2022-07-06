New Delhi: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and legendary athlete P T Usha were among prominent personalties nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade and noted screen writer V Vijayendra Prasad were also nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

"The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

He also shared his pictures with Ilaiyaraaja and Usha along with his congratulatory messages in separate tweets. "The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Modi tweeted on Ilaiyaraaja's nomination.

On Vijayendra, who is also the father of Director SS Rajamouli, Modi said: "Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha."

"Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings," the PM tweeted congratulating Heggade.