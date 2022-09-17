New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti and said that the people with their skills will take the country to new heights in eternity. "Best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my heartfelt greetings to the Karma yogis associated with all kinds of creative work along with Navnirman and Navsrjan. Your skill and duty are going to take the country to new heights in eternity," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will join this programme. Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered as the world's first architect.

Vishwakarma Jayanti holds great religious significance among Hindus. According to the Hindu Scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma is the son of Lord Brahma. Lord Vishwakarma created the Dwarka Nagri and he also helped Lord Brahma in the making of the universe. Lord Vishwakarma is the creator of all the palaces of Hindu Gods and Goddesses along with their weapons and vehicles.

Notably, Hindu festivals that is determined as per the Hindu Solar calendar, however, unlike other Hindu festivals that fall on different dates every year Vishwakarma puja is celebrated on September 17 every year. Technicians, skilled persons, architects, sculptors, carpenters, and mechanics perform Vishwakarma puja in their factories and workshops to seek Lord Vishwakarma's blessings. Workers also worship their tools on this day and they do not work on this day. (ANI)