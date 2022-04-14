New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Puthandu, Odia New Year, Baisakhi and Bohag Bihu. Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Puthandu, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Puthandu greetings to everyone, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. May the coming year be marked with success and happiness. May all your aspirations be fulfilled. May everyone be happy and healthy."

Greeting the people on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the new year be filled with abundance of happiness. May the spirit of brotherhood in our society be furthered and may everyone be in best health."

On the special occasion of Baisakhi, Modi said, "Baisakhi greetings to everyone. I pray that this festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. May everyone be blessed with success and prosperity."

Prime Minister Modi greeted all on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. He said that this special festival showcased the vibrant Assamese culture. He also wished that this Bihu brings happiness and good health. "Happy Bohag Bihu! This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone's lives," he tweeted.

