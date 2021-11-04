New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

"Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

PM Modi will also celebrate Diwali with military personnel on the Line of Control in Rajouri. According to sources, PM will arrive in Jammu and from there he will leave for the Nowshera sector of Rajouri and celebrate Diwali with military personnel on the LoC.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali and urged them to take a pledge to protect the environment.

"I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Diwali is the festival of victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Let us all together, celebrate this festival in a clean and safe way and take a pledge to contribute to protecting the environment," the President tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his best wishes and said, "May this great festival of light and happiness illuminate everyone's life with new energy, light, health and prosperity."

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information - Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane COAS and All Ranks of IndianArmy extend greetings on the occasion of Diwali. On this day, let us remember the valour and sacrifice of our Bravehearts."