New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the lives of people. "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi, stating that the festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. It marks the onset of the spring season. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen," the President said.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

