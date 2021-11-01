New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Haryana on the formation day of their state.

Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh, he tweeted, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state's Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful."

Kerala, which celebrates its 'Kerala Piravi Day', is admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people, Modi said wishing them success in their endeavours.

On the occasion of 'Karnataka Rajyotsava', Modi said, "The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come".

Noting that Madhya Pradesh is rich in natural resources and culture, the prime minister wished it continued success on its foundation day.

For Chhattisgarh, he said the state is known for its folk songs, dance, culture and tradition and wished that it establishes new benchmarks of success.

Greeting the people of Haryana, the Prime Minister said that the state has preserved its traditions and culture and wished that it continues to create new standards in success.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to the people on the formation day of their respective states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too congratulated the people of Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of their respective Foundation Day.

"Each state in India was formed on the foundation of democratic values which need to be protected at all costs. Best wishes to our brothers & sisters for their state formation days," the Congress leader said.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala were formed in 1956 as new states on linguistic grounds. Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.