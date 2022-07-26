New Delhi: The newly elected President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Pratibha Patil, and six Governors. This comes a day after she assumed charge as the 15th president of India. According to the President's Secretariat, Prime Minister Modi was the first person who called on Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The second visitor to the Rashtrapati Bhavan was former President Pratibha Devisingh Patil and her daughter who had a courtesy visit to Murmu. Meanwhile, as many as six Governors called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to the President Secretariat, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit was the first among other Governors who called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The other Governors who called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan were Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh; Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar; Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Rajasthan; Anusuiya Uikey, Governor of Chhattisgarh, and Professor Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha. On Monday, Droupadi Murmu took oath as India's 15th President and the first woman tribal leader by attaining the highest Constitutional post.