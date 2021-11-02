New Delhi: Presenting India's climate change agenda at the COP26 global leader's summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday put forth five 'Amrit tatva' (nectar elements) which includes- Firstly, India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Secondly, by 2030 India will fulfil 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy.

Thirdly, India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 bn ton from now until 2030.

Fourthly, by 2030 India will bring down the carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45% and fifth, by 2070 India will achieve the target of 'net zero'.

During his speech at the COP26 Global leader's summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that climate change is a major threat to the existence of many developing countries.

"We must take major steps to save the world. It is the need of the hour & will prove the relevance of this platform. I'm hopeful that decisions taken in Glasgow will save the future of our next generations", he stated.

He pointed out that India expects developed nations to make climate finance of 1 Trillion dollars available at the earliest while adding that today it's important to track climate finance just like 'we track the progress of climate mitigation.

"World today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it's needed that all of us come together & take forward LIFE as a movement", PM Modi reiterated.

"Instead of mindless & destructive consumption, mindful & deliberate utilization is the need of the hour. This movement can bring in revolutionary changes in areas like agriculture, fishing, housing, packaging, hospitality, tourism, fashion, water management & energy," he further added.

He strongly underlined that promises made so far over climate finance have proven to be hollow. "When we're taking forward our ambition regarding climate action, the ambitions of the world over climate finance can't keep standing at the point where they were at the time of the Paris Agreement", PM Modi said at the world leaders event.

He further said that India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, then the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology transfer become even more important.

