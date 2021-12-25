New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a micro-donation campaign to strengthen Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP by contributing Rs1,000 towards the party fund.

While appealing to the party supporters for micro-donations, he said 'help make Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) strong, help make India strong'.

"I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Your micro-donation will strengthen our ideals of putting Nation First and culture of lifelong selfless service. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong," Modi tweeted.

The 'special micro-donation campaign' was launched on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

"Any donation to the @BJP4Indiis a contribution towards a stronger #NewIndia. You can contribute through the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App. I have done my part and appeal to all our supporters and karyakartas to donate and inspire others for the same," Amit Shah also tweeted.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the party supporters to donate and help build the nation. "All supporters and workers of@BJP4India should contribute in this and play their part in the process of nation-building, ( translated from Hindi)" he tweeted.

BJP president J.P Nadda said, "Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. 'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement."

The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Pertinent to mention, an analysis by independent election watchdog—Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) earlier this year had revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party is the richest political party in India.

The ADR said that the BJP declared a total income of Rs 3,623.28 crore during the financial year 2019-20 but spent only 45.57 per cent (Rs 1,651.022 crore) of it.