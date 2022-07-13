New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte and discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, and potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors.

The two leaders also exchanged views on India-EU relations along with regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. With regular high-level visits and interactions, the India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in recent years.

The two Prime Ministers held a Virtual Summit on April 9 2021 and have been in touch regularly. ‘Strategic Partnership on Water’ was launched with the Netherlands during this meeting. This year, India and the Netherlands, are jointly commemorating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. This special milestone was celebrated with the State visit of the President of India to the Netherlands from April 4 to 7 this year.