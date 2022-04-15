New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat to the nation on Friday via video conferencing. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj. As per the Prime Minister's Office, this is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital.

"People of Bhuj affected by the earthquake are now writing a new fate with Kutch's 1st super speciality hospital. This 200-bedded hospital will provide people with affordable & quality medical facilities," PM Modi said on launching the super speciality hospital in Bhuj.

"It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc," PMO said.

Further, the PMO said that the hospital makes medical super speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region, at an affordable price.

with Agency inputs