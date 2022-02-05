Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality to the nation to commemorate the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad. Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister said there is a general perception that change and improvement can only be ushered in by moving away from the roots, but when one looks at Ramanujacharya's words it becomes clear that there is no need to move away from one's roots for progress.

"When discussions of social progress is held, it is said that change can only be made by moving away from the past. But when we look at Rananujacharya's words, we see that for progress, there is no need to move away from one's roots," said Modi.

Lauding Ramanujacharya's ability to connect apparently contradictory viewpoints, the Prime Minister said, "in the history of philosophy, generally, an argument is either accepted or refuted. But in India, the sages had gone beyond accepting and refuting it. From a common perspective, values that seem contradictory, Ramanujacharya connected them effortlessly. He dedicated his life to work. He penned Sanskrit books and gave equal importance to Tamil language in the Bhakti tradtion."

He also said that for 1000 years the harbingers of social change fought against social evils with all their might. "Ramanujacharya gave hints of abolishing untouchability. Baba Saheb Ambedkar also praised Ramanujacharya. Whether it is Jan Dhan accounts or Swacch Bharat scheme, all have benefitted without any discrimination," said Modi.

"Today there is Saradar Patal's Statue of Unity which is giving the message of unity, while the Ramanujacharya's statue of equality is giving the message of equality," said Modi.