New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to the veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, saying, the latter's music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. Lahiri passed away on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. The iconic singer, aged 69, breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu following multiple health issues. Lahiri, fondly known as 'Disco King' and 'Bappi da' to fans and colleagues, is widely regarded as Bollywood's Disco King, having pioneered the advent of the disco genre of music in Hindi films of the eighties and the nineties.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. His biggest hits as a composer include the soundtracks of films like 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance', Sharaabi', Saaheb', 'Himmatwala', 'Wardat', and 'Chalte Chalte'. In 2011, he made a comeback as a singer with the blockbuster song 'Ooh lala la' in the film 'The Dirty Picture'. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'.

