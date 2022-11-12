New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered his condolence over the demise of mathematician RL Kashyap. "Shri RL Kashyap was a multifaceted personality and great scholar. He was blessed with rich mathematical and scientific knowledge. He was very proud of India’s cultural roots and distinguished himself in Vedic studies. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.