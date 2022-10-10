New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sadness at the death of famous litterateur Temsula Ao, saying she played a pivotal role in popularising the Naga culture through her literary works. A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri, Ao wrote in English and emerged as a leading poet and short story writer from the north east. She was 76.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace." (PTI)