New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, and lauded his contribution to society. Bhosale died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 75.

"Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara's progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. (PTI)