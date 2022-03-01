New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting this evening on the Ukraine crisis, his fourth since Sunday, official sources said. The meeting comes as the situation in the war-hit country worsened, with one Indian student losing his life in shelling in Kharkiv as Russian troops advanced deeper into Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar. The 21-year-old Indian student got killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Tuesday. Naveen was a 4th-year student of Kharkiv National Medical University. He hailed from Chalageri village in the Haveri district of Karnataka. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet, "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

Modi has asserted that his government's top priority is to ensure safety and evacuation of Indian students. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union minister Piyush Goyal also attended the meeting.

(With agency inputs)

