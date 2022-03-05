New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another high-level meeting on Saturday evening. He took note of the situation in war-hit Ukraine and India's evacuation efforts to bring back its citizens. Since Sunday, Modi has chaired a number of such meetings. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting, besides several top bureaucrats.

India on Saturday said its main focus now is on the evacuation of around 700 Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy which has been witnessing bombings and airstrikes. At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India hopes to evacuate its citizens from Kharkiv and Pisochyn in the next few hours. "Our main focus is now on evacuating Indian students from Sumy. We are exploring multiple options for their evacuation," he said.

The government is working towards bringing back Indian students stranded in Ukraine and has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Also Read: Main focus now on evacuating Indian students from Sumy: MEA