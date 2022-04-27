New Delhi: In view of increasing COVID cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers today via video conferencing.

In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the Chief Ministers, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground. India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.