New Delhi: Addressing Interpol's 90th General Assembly in New Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for international cooperation to address issues such as terrorism, corruption, narcotics trafficking, and other forms of organized crime.

Modi, who said that 'global cooperation for local welfare' was India's call to the international community, also significantly put in the country's request to the global policing body to issue Red Corner Notices (RCNs) as and when required. "Interpol can help by sending Red Corner Notices," he said days after the latter's denial to issue RCNs to 12 of India's most wanted fugitives.

"Corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of citizens of many countries. Often, money has been taken from the poorest people in the world. Money laundering is a major source of terror funding, apart from human trafficking and drug trafficking," Modi said.