New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the technology will play a major role in enhancing PM Gati Shakti initiative and further added that it will help in boosting the country's exports and make MSMEs globally competitive.

Addressing a webinar on the vision of PM Gati Shakti and its convergence with Union Budget 2022, the Prime Minister said, "Technology will also play a major role in PM Gati Shakti. We have to find ways to construct quality infrastructure that are not only cost-effective but also disaster resilient."

The Prime Minister highlighted that PM Gati Shakti Masterplan has more than 400 layers of data plan. "This helps in getting information for both existing and planned infrastructure," he said. He added, "PM Gati Shakti will also help our exports and make our MSMEs globally competitive."

Recalling the provisions made in this year's Union Budget, he said that Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North- East, PM-DevINE, will fund infrastructure in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti. "A new scheme, Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East, PM-DevINE, will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti, and social development projects based on the needs of the North-East," said PM Modi.

He added, "The scope of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will further reduce the compliance burden." The Prime Minister highlighted that the government is focused on synergizing planning, development and monitoring plans for better infrastructural development. "From National Highway, Railway, Airway, Waterway, Optical Fibre, Gas grid to Renewable Energy, the government has increased investment in various sectors. We are focused on synergizing planning, development and monitoring plans for better infrastructural development," he said.

Lauding this year's Union Budget, the Prime Minister recalled that the Government has decided to help state governments with an allocation of Rs one lakh crore. "To strengthen cooperative federalism, the Government has decided to help state governments with the allocation of Rs one lakh crore. State governments can use this to develop multimodal infrastructure," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) will reduce logistics cost and time, assisting just-in-time inventory management, and in eliminating tedious documentation. The government informed earlier that PM Gati Shakti is an initiative aimed at synergizing the infrastructure projects of all key infrastructure Ministries including Railways, Roadways, Waterways and Aviation for planning and coordinated execution of nation-wide infrastructure projects including all the State Governments.

ANI