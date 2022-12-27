Mysore (Karnataka) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi met with an accident near Karnataka's Mysuru on Tuesday. At least four persons including the PM's brother and his family were travelling in a Benz SUV from Mysuru to Bandipur when the vehicle met with an accident just outside the city.

Apart from Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law and grandson were traveling in the car. The accident happened when the SUV hit a road divider near Kadakola while moving toward Bandipur. Visuals from the spot showed the SUV's front-right wheel missing with some considerable damage to the vehicle. However, the windshields were not broken indicating that the impact would not have been severe.

The injured have been admitted to JSS Hospital in Mysuru. Prahlad Modi suffered an injury on his face, his daughter-in-law had a head injury and the grandson suffered an injury in his leg. Prahlad's son and driver Satyanarayan also sustained minor injuries.

As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar visited the spot and the hospital. A doctor at the hospital said, "all were stable with minor injuries when they came, they were immediately attended and are out of danger without any major bleeding. X-rays and CT scans have been done...only the child has suffered a small fracture on left leg tibia, but it is not major and is being treated."

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha, who visited the hospital too, said the family that was on a private visit had sustained "minor" injuries, and the child has suffered a minor fracture, and is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to reporters he said, "Prahlad Modi has suffered a minor scratch on his face nothing other than that, there is nothing to worry, he is fine and talking. His son too has suffered minor injuries and is doing fine. His daughter-in-law has suffered a minor cut on her eyebrow on one side, she is being treated. All are fine and conscious. The grandchild's bone below the left knee is fractured, but is stable."

Prahlad Modi's other daughter was in another car and she is fine, Simha said, "for observation, they will be in the Hospital today. With the grace of goddess Chamundeshwari, all are doing fine." According to Simha, the incident might have occurred as the driver is said to have felt a bit drowsy for a while. A case has been registered at Mysuru South police station.