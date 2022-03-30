New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in the 5th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit hosted in virtual mode by Sri Lanka, the current chair of BIMSTEC. In his intervention, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of enhanced BIMSTEC regional connectivity, cooperation and security, and made several suggestions in this regard.

Before the 5th BIMSTEC Summit, preparatory meetings at the Senior Official and Foreign Minister levels were held in Colombo on 28th and 29th March in the hybrid model.

The Summit’s theme "Towards a Resilient Region, Prosperous Economies, Healthy People" captures the main current priorities of member states, and the efforts by BIMSTEC to develop cooperation activities that support member states’ programmes to deal with the economic and development consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main outcome of the Summit was the adoption and signing of the BIMSTEC Charter, which formalizes the grouping into an organization made up of members states that are littoral to, and dependent upon, the Bay of Bengal.

PM Modi in his address focused on developing BIMSTEC further, proposed the need to accelerate the work after signing the charter and not sit back. Connectivity, marine cooperation, economic integration and security were other agendas, Rudrendra Tandon, Addt'l Secy, BIMSTEC, MEA told reporters here in New Delhi after the summit.

The (signing off) charter (in Colombo, Sri Lanka) has led to BIMSTEC being recognized as an international organisation with an emblem, flag and formally listed principles to be adhered to, MEA added.

The Summit also saw considerable progress being achieved in the BIMSTEC connectivity agenda with the adoption of the ‘Master Plan for Transport Connectivity’ by Leaders which lays out a guidance framework for connectivity-related activities in the region in the future.

The Prime Minister called upon fellow leaders to strive to transform the Bay of Bengal into a Bridge of Connectivity, Prosperity, and Security among the BIMSTEC-member countries.

Prime Minister Modi along with other leaders also witnessed the signing of three BIMSTEC agreements which represent progress being achieved in ongoing cooperation activities: (i) BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; (ii) BIMSTEC Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation in the field of Diplomatic Training and (iii) Memorandum of Association on Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility.

