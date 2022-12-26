New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that we need to come out of the narrow perspectives of the past if we want to take our country to reach newer heights of success.

"If we want to take India to newer heights of success then we have to become free from the narrow perspectives of the past," PM Modi said during the programme organised to mark the remembrance of the supreme sacrifice by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh-- Sahibzades, and Mata Gujri Ji on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas today. The programme was organised at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering here at the stadium in Delhi, PM Modi said that today the nation is paying tribute to the Sahibzades as they present an example of courage, valour and sacrifice.

"Veer Baal Diwas stands for the 'Shaurya' and 'Sikh balidan' and will also empower Indians to take pride in their identity, in the world. The day will help us celebrate the past and would inspire us to build the future," PM Modi said as the country celebrates the first ever Veer Baal Diwas.

"The Veer Baal Diwas will keep reminding us that as far as bravery is concerned, age does not matter. Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Jujar Singh are living legends of bravery and courage. Their lives have given us the inspiration to understand our values and identity globally," he said further mentioning that they were not afraid of anything and neither did they bow down before anybody.

PM Modi said, "On one hand, there was terrorism, and spiritualism, and communal mayhem while on the other hand there was liberalism...on one hand there were forces of lakhs whereas on the other hand there was Veer Sahibzaade who did not relent at all."

While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji made their supreme sacrifice, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have sacrificed their lives at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb.

"World's history is filled with instances of atrocities. Three centuries ago Chamkaur and Sirhind wars were fought, on one side there was the Mughal Sultanate blind to communal extremism and on the other there were our Gurus. Sahibzades are inspiring generations. A country that has such history should be filled with confidence but unfortunately, in the name of history we were taught only certain narratives which leads to an inferiority complex," PM Modi stressed mentioning that this day will forever remind us of the contribution of 10 Gurus, the sacrifices of Sikhs for the pride and glory of the country.

PM Modi further said that the 'Panch Pyare' of Guru Gobind Singh were from all parts of the country, signifying the unity in diversity of India, hence the Sikh Guru tradition is also an inspiration for the idea of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. "India has a rich history. We bow towards Nachiketa, who won the battle against death. We respect the valour of Shri Ram, and we are inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir," he said.

Emphasising that the new India takes inspiration from the ethics of Lord Rama, Gautam Biddha, Guru Nanak Dev, Maharana Pratap, and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi said that the key to success for every nation is based on 'Siddhant', 'Mulya', and 'Adarsh'.

"New India is rectifying the decade-old mistakes by encouraging the youth to take inspiration from History and work collectively towards the development of the country,' PM Modi said. Soon after the address, also flagged off a march-past by around 3,000 children in Delhi, regarding which the Delhi Traffic Police had already issued an advisory for the people to plan their journey accordingly as the parade started from National Stadium towards C-Hexagon.