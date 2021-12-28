Kanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the students and the youth to excel in technology but not to forget the human element.

Speaking at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur, the Prime Minister said, "Technology has its own strength but you should not forget the human element. Do not become a robotic version of yourself. Do not forget emotions and there should be no password for kindness. Artificial intelligence is fine but human intelligence must also be given importance."

He said that in life, there will be a choice between comfort and challenge but you must always opt for the challenge because that is what will take you forward.

"It is a great moment that when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence, you will be a part of its journey. In the past seven years, there have been startups, stand-ups and Atal Innovation Mission that provides immense opportunities. We have removed policy blockades. Today, India is the second biggest nation with 50,000 startups and third with 75 unicorns."

The Prime Minister said that nearly every sector today is driven by technology and you have a vast canvas to realise your dreams. You can give direction and momentum to the nation.

"You can play a key role in the future of the country. Now is the time to be 'aatmanirbhar'-even your parents will want you to stand on your own feet," he said.

The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes to the students for a bright future and said that his government would be ever ready to help them.

The students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.

