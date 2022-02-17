Fazilka (Punjab): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over the latter's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' comment on Wednesday, noting Congress always pitted people of one region against another. He also said BJP will be ensuring the security and development of the state.

"Congress always pits the people of a region against another. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting by such statements? There is not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don't toil," Modi said, saying several respected Punjabi saints were born in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you remove Guru Govind Singh from Punjab? People of such a divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment. Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?" he asked. Modi said that Punjab at the moment required a government "infused with a patriotic feeling".

"Today, Punjab needs a government that draws inspiration from patriotism for its development. The BJP has come before you with dedication, with the resolve of security and development of Punjab," the Prime Minister said.

Recounting development undertaken in Punjab under the BJP-led Central Government, Modi said the administration had built 75,000 new houses in the state during its tenure. He further said that 23 lakh farmers of Punjab had benefitted from the total of Rs 3,700 crore deposited in the bank accounts as part of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana. Punjab is going to the polls on February 20.

