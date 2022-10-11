New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his address at the UN World Geospatial International Congress said that technology and talent are two important pillars on which India's development journey rests. While technology brings transformation, In India, technology is not an agent of exclusion but that of inclusion, he said.

The PM-SVAMITVA Yojana is an example of how digitisation benefits people, he added. "We are using drones to map properties in villages and villagers are getting their property cards using this."