Samarkand (Uzbekistan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

Addressing the leaders at the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS), Prime Minister on Friday said that India is set to take an initiative for a new SCO working group on traditional medicines.