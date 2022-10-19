PM Modi at Mission Schools of Excellence launch at Adalaj in Gujarat
Published on: 2 hours ago
PM Modi at Mission Schools of Excellence launch at Adalaj in Gujarat
Published on: 2 hours ago
Surat: Smart classrooms, smart teachings, and 5 G technology will take our education system to the next level, said PM Modi at Mission Schools of Excellence launch at Adalaj in Gujarat. "Learning in the English language made synonymous with being intellectual when language is just a medium of communication," said Modi at the launch. (PTI)
Loading...