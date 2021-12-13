Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Earlier in the day, after having landed in Varanasi at 10.30 am, he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and performed aarti there.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. While on the visit, he will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave is aimed at providing an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

The preparations for the grand event of this inauguration programme of the Vishwanath Dham was looked after by the CM Yogi Adityanath. While talking to the media on this occasion, CM Yogi highly praised PM Modi and said that he has fulfilled the wish that mother Ganga had made thousands of years ago.

CM Yogi said that after almost 1000 years, the glory of this age-old holy temple of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi is being restored. He credited the PM for the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. "With the blessings and grace of Baba Vishwanath, Kashi is ready to be given global recognition in a short period of time now," he said.

Today will mark an important day in the history of the country as the PM's resolution to convert Baba Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple into a magnificent Vishwanath Dham after 251 years is being brought to fruition. After the pooja at the Vishwanath Dham, the saints will address the crowd of about two and a half thousand people in the temple chowk built in the Vishwanath Corridor complex along with the distinguished people of Kashi and the Chief Ministers of 12 states and 21 Deputy Chief Ministers. The entire temple complex has been decorated for the event.

Along with the native people, Indians, as well as Non-Resident Indians who live abroad, have expressed their joy over the news of the inauguration.

