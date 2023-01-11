New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 7th edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit' said, "Madhya Pradesh Summit plays a very significant role in the making of a developed India and it is taking place at a time when India's Azadi ka Amrit Kaal has begun. Together, all of us are working for making a developed India. When we talk of a developed India, it's not just our aspiration but the resolution of every Indian. From devotion and spiritualism to tourism and from agriculture to education and skill development, MP 'Ajab bhi hai, Ghazab Bhi aur Sajag Bhi hai."

Not just the Indians but every institution and expert in the world seems to be confident about this. The IMF sees India as a bright spot in the global economy. The World Bank says that India is in a better position to deal with global headwinds than many other countries. This is because of India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

OECD has said that India will be among the fastest-growing economies in the G20 groups this year. According to Morgan Stanley, India is moving towards becoming the world's 3rd largest economy in the next 4-5 years, Modi added. He is addressing the Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit virtually, a flagship event of the state government, in Indore on Wednesday. The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State', an official said.

After the inaugural address by Modi, Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will also address the meet, the official said. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also address the meet virtually. A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries will take part in the event, the official said.

The key objectives of the event are - showcasing the industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development, the official added.