Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concerns over the recent fire in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar that broke out on Sunday. According to government sources, the Prime Minister assured Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot that all help would be provided by the Centre to get the fire under control. The PM also reportedly took information about the conditions of the burning forest.

Meanwhile, RN Meena, the Alwar Forest Conservator, and Sariska Field Director has been kept under Awaiting Posting Order (APO) since the fire broke out. She is also reportedly receiving flak for being spotted making arrangements for Anjali Tendulkar's visit at the Tiger Reserve on March 27, despite the fire issue still going on. Meena's negligence is therefore being considered an issue of concern too amid the escalating fire spread.

In addition to attention from several authorities, Principal Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department, Shreya Guha also took stock of the situation of forest fires by helicopter and submitted the report to the state government. More than 300 workers have reportedly been deployed to control this forest fire. Two helicopters from the Air Force tried to douse the fire on Tuesday, while the efforts stretched to the next day on Wednesday morning as well. The officials also reportedly took help from the local villagers to get the situation under control more quickly.

As being informed by the experts, the fire is assuming a formidable form as the temperatures are soaring up to 50 degrees because of the mountainous area in Sariska. The fire is also reportedly causing harm to the farmers' crops in the areas.

