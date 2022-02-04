Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving to Hyderabad tomorrow (Saturday) for the inauguration of the Ramanuja Charya (Equality) statue and Golden jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT.

8000 police personnel have been deployed for Prime minister's security operations. Modi will take a special flight from Delhi to Begumpet Airport at 2 pm tomorrow. From there PM will reach ICRISAT, located in Hyderabad outskirts by helicopter and participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations. There he will unveil the new logo of ICRISAT.

After that, he will leave for Muchhinthal in helicopter and participate in the Ramanuja Charya millennium celebrations. Statue of Equality, a 216 feet tall statue of Ramanuja Charya will be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi.

During Modi's arrival, the authorities have taken special security measures in Sriramnagaram (Muchhinthal). A high technical command control center has been set up to supervise the security measures. SPG officials supervise the Prime Minister's security measures.

After the program in Sriramanagaram, Modi will reach Shamshabad Airport by road. (Police are taking precautionary measures in view of Prime Minister's convoy being blocked in Punjab.) Police will control the traffic of other vehicles on the road during PM Modi's departure. CS Somesh kumar has already discussed the Prime Minister's program with the DGP and other senior police officials. High-security alert has been set up at ICRISAT, Mucchinthal and Shamshabad Airport.

PM SCHEDULE

⦁ PM will arrive to Begumpet Airport at 2 pm

⦁ From there He will go to ICRISAT golden jubilee celebrations by helicopter

⦁ PM will go to Srirama nagaram by special flight at 5 pm

⦁ he will be taking 10 minutes refreshment at the guest house and reach the Yagashala

⦁ AT 6 pm He will be visiting Perumalla swamy and offer pujas to Vishvak Sen in Yagashala

⦁ At 7 pm PM will inaugurate the Ramanuja Charya Statue and dedicate to the nation.

⦁ Later His speech will be going on for 30 minutes at the venue of statue

⦁ 3D Lighting show on Ramanuja charya statue will be exhibited for 15 minutes in the presence of PM Modi

⦁ Later He will again go to Yagashala and say Purnahuthi to Sri lakshmi Narayana Yagam which will be conducted tomorrow

⦁ 5000 Ruthviks will give blessings by chanting vedas to PM Modi

⦁ Then he will move to Shamshabad airport by road

⦁ From there he will take a special flight to Delhi

Specialities

Ramanuja Charya statue is constructed at 45 acres of Sriramanagaram at Muchhinthal near shamshabad, Hyderabad and it consists of a 216-foot statue of Ramanuja, surrounded by 108 model temples(divya desalu) and 144 yagashalas within the area. About 5,000 priests and Vedic scholars from all over the country will be participating in the rituals.

The main yagashala and the adjoining 144 yagashalas were built under the supervision of Pancharatra Agama Shastra scholar Mudumbai Madhusudhanacharya Swami. There are 36 temples each in four directions. Rituals will be performed at 144 yagashalas. The rest at Sankalpa Mandapam, Ankurarpana Mandapam, Nitya Parayana Mandapam and two Ishtishalas. In all, 1,035 homa kundas are being constructed across the yagashalas. During the ceremony, the Ashtakshari Mantra that is 'Om Namo Narayanaya' will be chanted one crore times a day every day.