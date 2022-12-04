PM Modi arrives in Gujarat to seek his mother's blessings ahead of polling
Published on: 2 hours ago
Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Gandhinagar to seek his mother Heeraben Modi's blessings ahead of the Gujarat Assembly phase two elections, which are slated for Monday. PM Modi and his mother will cast their votes on Monday.
Further details are awaited.
