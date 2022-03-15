New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday at Ambedkar Bhavan in Delhi. The BJP chief JP Nadda is likely to lead the party leaders in giving a rousing welcome to PM Modi at the meeting. The Prime Minister had led the poll campaign for the BJP in all the states in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

As per the sources, the Prime Minister may address the BJP leaders in the meeting. The meeting comes days after the party won Assembly elections in four states.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister was given a rousing welcome by BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the second part of the Budget Session. As soon as he entered the House, the BJP MPs thumped desks for minutes to give a rousing welcome to him along with the chants of "Modi, Modi".

The BJP Parliamentary Board appointed Central observers and co-observers for the elections of the leaders of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the Central observer for Uttar Pradesh, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for Uttarakhand. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed Central observer for Manipur while Kiren Rijiju is co-observer. For Goa, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been made the Central observer.

The last such BJP Parliamentary party meeting was held on 21 December 2021, which was also attended by the Prime Minister.

