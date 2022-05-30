New Delhi: Releasing the benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced Rs 4,000 per month for children who lost their parents to Covid-19 for their education and other daily needs. He was speaking at a programme highlighting the benefits of the PM CARES for Children Scheme through a video conference from the national capital on Monday.

Reassuring that he shall transfer scholarships to school going children under this scheme, the PM said that the scheme will assist students in need of loans for higher education and professional courses. The Prime Minister said that the programme is specially devised for children, who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic. "I know how difficult the situation is for people, who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today," he said.

PM CARES for Children scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children, who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the Covid-19 pandemic, from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance. An online portal by the government was launched to register the names of the children. The portal is a single-window system, which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.