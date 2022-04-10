New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Monday to review bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific and global issues of mutual interest. According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement about the virtual meeting, "The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest."

"The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership," it said. This virtual meet will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington on Monday where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Also read: India, US to hold 2+2 dialogue on April 11 to review bilateral partnership