New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal. Apart from the Prime Minister President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Several other Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders including party president J P Nadda also attended the event. They also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart who played a key role in the party's rise to power in the second half of the 1990s as his amiable personality and cross-party relations brought it many allies and helped it form a winning coalition.

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age. Vajpayee joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 as a student leader. He was awarded India's highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna in 2015 on his birthday. The former PM's birthday, December 25, was also declared Good Governance Day by the BJP government at the Centre. (with Agency inputs)