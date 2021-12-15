PM Modi and other political leaders condole the death of Captain Varun Singh
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, has expressed his condolence over the death of the lone survivor of the chopper crash, in which 13 armed forces personnel included CDS General Bipin Rawat were killed. PM Modi tweeted: "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour, and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away."
Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021
"His (Singh's) rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.
Meanwhile, President Kovind has also extended his condolence to Varun Singh's family over his death on Wednesday. "Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family,", tweeted President Kovind
Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021
Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Indian Parliament, has also expressed his grief over Captain Varun Singh's death Tweeting: "This is a sad moment for the country. We all are with you in this grief".
My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Group Captain Varun Singh.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2021
