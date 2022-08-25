Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Punjab on Wednesday during which he shook hands with Congress MP Manish Tewari on stage, which is going viral on Twitter. The photo was titled 'Akhir Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.'

According to sources, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Punjab, during which he inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Mohali. On this occasion, Punjab Governor B.L. Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi shook hands with Manish Tiwari, Member of Parliament from Sri Anandpur Sahib on the stage.

Also, PM Modi and Manish Tiwari were tagged in the photo. To this Manish Tiwari replied to the user that if Prime Minister comes to his parliamentary constituency Sri Anandpur Sahib, then it is his responsibility to welcome him despite political differences. Further, he wrote that "We Punjabi's are neither small-minded nor small-hearted."

The post has been re-tweeted many times and thousands of people liked it. In the post, some users wrote to Manish Tiwari that if getting a chance in BJP, then one should not hold back from taking the opportunity.