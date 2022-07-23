Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda will take the final decision regarding the seat allocation ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

This comes a day after the senior BJP leader Yediyurappa announced that he will not contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and vacate his Shikaripura constituency for his son BY Vijayendra.

"I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said while addressing a gathering at Anjanapura in Shikaripur taluk on Friday. Vijayendra is BJP's state Vice-President.

However, Yediyurappa today said, he can't demand and can only give suggestions with respect to seat allocation. "Yesterday, I said that my son will contest from Shikaripura but the final decision will be taken by PM Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda. Their decision will be final. I can't demand & can only give suggestions. We will form the govt again in the state," the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.