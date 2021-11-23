Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai regarding the heavy rainfall, which caused severe flood in the state.

Speaking to reporters at his RT Nagar residence, CM Bommai said, "PM Modi and Amit Shah made phone call and spoke to me. They got information about the flood across the state, crop loss, deaths and other damages, especially about the situation of capital city Bengaluru. They promised to provide necessary assistance from the central government".

Relentless rain in the state had claimed lives of 24 people and more than 190 livestock. Many houses were destroyed. The worst-affected districts, include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, and Ramanagar.

CM Bommai has already started visiting flood-hit areas and directed all his ministers and officials concerned to speed up the overall relief and rescue process.

Bommai also visited the flood-affected Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research on Tuesday. The unseasonal rainfall across the state has destroyed 25-year-old genetic samples, research works, and equipment worth lakhs of rupees at the Research centre.

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre is an autonomous institution that was established in 1989 by the Department of Science and Technology, GoI, to commemorate the birth centenary year of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Karnataka, in recent days, has witnessed torrential downpour. On November 23, as per preliminary reports, the estimated damage from the rains appeared to be crop damage in over five lakh hectares of land, as well as the death of 24 persons.