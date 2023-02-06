New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Turkey, and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to help it cope with this tragedy. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday. Hundreds were killed in both countries, hundreds injured and the toll was expected to rise, according to media reports.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet. "India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," the prime minister said tagging a tweet by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the quake.

Also read: Powerful quake kills more than 360 people in Turkey, Syria

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake. "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Trkiye. Have conveyed to FM @MevlutCavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Turkey, which borders Syria to the north, hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world. On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with several million displaced Syrians with a decrepit health care system after years of war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the areas hit by the quake. We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, he wrote.

There were at least 6 aftershocks, and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks. Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals, he said. Tallies from various officials put the toll at least 18 dead in Turkey and 13 in Syria. (With Agency inputs)