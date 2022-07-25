New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi took a moment to school the Opposition parties saying "opposing a party or an individual should not turn against the country."

"It is the responsibility of every political party that opposing a party or an individual should not turn against the country. Ideologies have their own place but the country is first, society is first, and nation is first," said PM Modi. He said that Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav fought along with the other parties during the Emergency to uphold the Constitution.

"When the country's democracy was crushed during the Emergency, all the major parties came together and fought to save the Constitution. Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Ji was also a fighting soldier of that struggle," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister noted the exemplary courage of Harmohan Singh Yadav and said "Harmohan Singh Yadav ji not only took a political stand against the Sikh massacre, but he came forward and fought to protect the Sikh brothers and sisters. Without caring for his life, he saved the lives of many innocent Sikh families. The country also recognized his leadership and he was given Shaurya Chakra."

Calling President Droupadi Murmu becoming President 'a big day for our democracy', PM Modi said, "Today is a very big day for our democracy as the new President has been sworn in. For the first time after independence, a woman from tribal community is going to lead our country."

The Prime Minister dwelled on Dr Lohia's concept of cultural strength. Shri Modi said in the original Indian thought, society is not an issue of contention or debate and is seen as a framework of cohesion and collectivity. He remembered that Dr Lohia worked to strengthen the cultural strength of the country by organising Ramayana fairs and caring for Ganga. He said that India is realising these dreams by initiatives like Namami Gange, reviving the cultural symbols of the society and emphasising the importance of duty along with ensuring rights.

The Prime Minister stressed that for the service of society, it is also necessary that we accept the spirit of social justice, and adopt it. Today, when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of its independence, it is very important to understand this and move in this direction, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that social justice means that every section of society should get equal opportunities, and no one should be deprived of the basic necessities of life. Dalits, Backward, Adivasis, Women, Divyang, when they come forward, only then the country will go ahead. Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012) was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. Prime Minister's participation in the programme is in recognition of the contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society.

Harmohan Singh Yadav remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of 'Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha'. He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Sukhram Singh. Harmohan Singh Yadav was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. (ANI)